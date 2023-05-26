Prime Video's Citadel Is Getting Its First Spin-Off
Amazon Prime Video is expanding its big, global spy franchise "Citadel" with the conclusion of the show's first season. Not only is the main series — which hails from "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo — getting a second season, but the first spin-off has officially been revealed in the form of "Citadel: Diana." What's more, the spin-off has already been filmed and is due to arrive next year.
While we won't get into spoilers here, those who watched the "Citadel" season 1 finale on Prime Video were treated to a post-credits teaser that teed up the ball for the new show, offering a look at the next chapter in the company's so-called "Spyverse." A universe that they spent an absolutely absurd amount of money on, it should be noted. Though it's also supposedly quite popular, according to the company's own calculations.
In any event, Matilda De Angelis ("The Undoing") is set to headline "Diana," which is intended to be the first of several spin-offs that will take place in countries around the world. At present, plot details are being kept largely under wraps but the series was filmed in Italy. What we do have for now is a first-look photo.
"Citadel: Diana" is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and was developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. Other cast members alongside De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.
A big franchise play by Amazon
Amazon Studios is looking to increase its profile in the media game in a big way. They spent hundreds of millions on "The Rings of Power" in an attempt to get a "Game of Thrones" level fantasy hit using the good name of "The Lord of the Rings." To what degree that panned out is up for debate. The company will also be investing heavily in theatrical releases, with Ben Affleck's "Air" serving as a recent example of the new strategy on that front.
As for "Citadel," it was ambitious from the very start but suffered a lot of trouble in the production process. The budget ballooned and, in some ways, Amazon was in too deep to pull out. So this spin-off was going to happen one way or another, given that it was already in the can. Whether or not the universe continues to expand is another question entirely. Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon and MGM Studios, recently had this to say in announcing the renewal of "Citadel" for a second season.
"'Citadel' is a truly global phenomenon. Our goal was always to create a new franchise rooted in original IP that would grow Prime Video's international audience. This show has drawn an outsize number of new international customers to Prime Video. Its massive worldwide debut audience is a testament to Joe and Anthony Russo's remarkable vision, the incredible talents of Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville, and Stanley Tucci, and the tireless work of the creative teams, cast, and crew."
"Citadel" season 1 is now streaming on Prime Video, with "Citadel: Diana" due to hit the streamer sometime in 2024.