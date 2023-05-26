Prime Video's Citadel Is Getting Its First Spin-Off

Amazon Prime Video is expanding its big, global spy franchise "Citadel" with the conclusion of the show's first season. Not only is the main series — which hails from "Avengers: Endgame" directors Joe and Anthony Russo — getting a second season, but the first spin-off has officially been revealed in the form of "Citadel: Diana." What's more, the spin-off has already been filmed and is due to arrive next year.

While we won't get into spoilers here, those who watched the "Citadel" season 1 finale on Prime Video were treated to a post-credits teaser that teed up the ball for the new show, offering a look at the next chapter in the company's so-called "Spyverse." A universe that they spent an absolutely absurd amount of money on, it should be noted. Though it's also supposedly quite popular, according to the company's own calculations.

In any event, Matilda De Angelis ("The Undoing") is set to headline "Diana," which is intended to be the first of several spin-offs that will take place in countries around the world. At present, plot details are being kept largely under wraps but the series was filmed in Italy. What we do have for now is a first-look photo.

Your first look at the next chapter in #TheCitadelSpyverse. Citadel: Diana starring Matilda De Angelis will debut exclusively on Prime Video in 2024. #CitadelDiana. pic.twitter.com/5v9SNqp51s — Citadel (@CitadelonPrime) May 26, 2023

"Citadel: Diana" is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and was developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. Other cast members alongside De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.