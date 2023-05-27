Cool Stuff: Spider-Man: No Way Home And Avengers: Endgame Final Battles Come To Life In LEGO Form

It's not just Tim Burton's "Batman" getting in on the LEGO superhero fun this year. A new batch of Marvel LEGO sets are on the way that will let fans rebuild the events from two big screen blockbuster finales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reaching back into the end of The Infinity Saga, a new LEGO set creates a diorama recreating part of the final battle between Thanos and some of The Avengers. In fact, this set basically allows for the recreation of Marvel's not-so-subtle female superhero empowerment moment where all the lady superheroes of the MCU march towards Thanos. But it also includes the most important character in the entirety of the MCU, and trust me when I say you won't guess who it is.

Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gets a new LEGO set that builds the final battle between the Spider-Men of the multiverse and their various villains on the in-progress renovation of the Statue of Liberty. However, some of the villains get left out in the wind.

Let's look at both of the new Marvel LEGO sets below!