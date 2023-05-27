Cool Stuff: Spider-Man: No Way Home And Avengers: Endgame Final Battles Come To Life In LEGO Form
It's not just Tim Burton's "Batman" getting in on the LEGO superhero fun this year. A new batch of Marvel LEGO sets are on the way that will let fans rebuild the events from two big screen blockbuster finales in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Reaching back into the end of The Infinity Saga, a new LEGO set creates a diorama recreating part of the final battle between Thanos and some of The Avengers. In fact, this set basically allows for the recreation of Marvel's not-so-subtle female superhero empowerment moment where all the lady superheroes of the MCU march towards Thanos. But it also includes the most important character in the entirety of the MCU, and trust me when I say you won't guess who it is.
Meanwhile, "Spider-Man: No Way Home" gets a new LEGO set that builds the final battle between the Spider-Men of the multiverse and their various villains on the in-progress renovation of the Statue of Liberty. However, some of the villains get left out in the wind.
Let's look at both of the new Marvel LEGO sets below!
LEGO Avengers: Endgame Final Battle
LEGO previously delivered a kid-friendly playset version of the final battle in "Avengers: Endgame," including the crappy van housing the Quantum Realm device from the "Ant-Man" franchise. This latest Marvel LEGO set could easily act as a companion to that other playset, featuring Thanos standing among the ruins of the Avengers compound. But it's not just the villain dominating the battlefield, because minifigures of Captain Marvel, Okoye, Wanda Maximoff, Shuri, Valkyrie, and a tiny version of The Wasp are also included.
The diorama itself features a variety of places to attach the minifigures to create a cool battle scene, which you can either consolidate into a nice display piece or spread out for a larger battle, making plenty of room to bring in other Avengers LEGO minifigures in an even bigger display. Plus, you'll find a series of hidden compartments around this LEGO set where you can hide Captain America's shield, Thor's hammer, and the Time Stone. However, there's one extra hidden detail that truly makes this set worth building.
Yes, that's the crushed remains of the aforementioned van that Ant-Man and The Wasp attempt to hot wire to start up the Quantum Realm machine. And who is that sitting on the controls of the dashboard? It's the little rat who inadvertently starts up the machine, thus bringing back Scott Lang from the Quantum Realm and kickstarting the eventual time heist that would allow the Avengers to bring back everyone who Thanos dusted into oblivion. Like I said, it's the most important character in the MCU.
You can pre-order the "Avengers: Endgame" Final Battle LEGO set for $99.99, and it will ship on August 1, 2023.
Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Battle
Meanwhile, the expansion of the MCU into the multiverse is brought to life in building brick form with this new LEGO set inspired by "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
The showdown comes with a solid assembly of LEGO minifigures, including all three versions of Spider-Man from across the multiverse. On top of that, all three of our heroes can face off against Electro, Green Goblin, and Doc Ock. Sadly, Lizard is nowhere to be found, which makes the set feel somewhat incomplete — although there is a LEGO version of Sandman's hand that reaches out of the top of the Statue of Liberty head. Also included is a soft version of Spidey's web to wrap around the bad guys.
There are also a couple portals situated around the playset, which is great because Doctor Strange is also included in the minifigure line-up. Plus, MJ and Ned are part of the set and the former can be fitted with Strange's Cloak of Levitation. There are even a few supports to place characters like Ned and Doctor Strange into the air.
Part of me wishes this playset was a little bigger for more detail, especially for a set that costs $109.99, but it's still a decent 360-degree display piece. You can pre-order it now, but it won't ship until August 1, 2023.