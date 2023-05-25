Fast X Almost Made Jason Momoa And Alan Ritchson's New Characters Brothers

This article contains major spoilers for "Fast X," so proceed with caution.

When a franchise has been around for over 20 years, comprised of 11 total movies (don't forget about "Hobbs & Shaw," folks!), it can be hard to keep the momentum going. But in the case of "The Fast Saga," the franchise was given new life right in the middle, thanks to the ludicrous, high-octane action of "Fast Five." Thankfully, the latest installment in the film series, "Fast X," features a direct callback to the film that basically served as a soft reboot, taking the small-time crime and street racing that began in 2001 and turning it into a global, heist-driven franchise with outlandish and entertaining set pieces.

"Fast Five" comes back into play in "Fast X" courtesy of the film's villain, Dante, played masterfully by an unhinged and diabolical Jason Momoa. The new antagonist has an axe to grind, having been involved with the climactic heist from "Fast Five," which resulted in the untimely death of his father. Out for vengeance, Dante wants to make Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his entire family suffer for their transgressions. He changes the rules of the game over and over, always heading them off at every turn, including a last minute twist that reveals The Agency's new leader Aimes, played by "Reacher" star Alan Ritchson, has been working with Dante the entire time. It's quite a silly surprise, even if it makes for good fun, but it was almost even more unbelievable in an earlier version of "Fast X."