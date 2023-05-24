I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Trailer: Tim Robinson Is Back With More Cringe

Emmy winner Tim Robinson is back for more cringe, bizarre and surreal antics, with the trailer for "I Think You Should Leave" season 3 giving us a peek at the myriad sketches and the guest stars that will be part of the third six-episode batch of the Netflix series. And it carries the same weird energy that we've come to expect from Robinson's sketch comedy series. The series has become something akin to a cultural phenomenon, full of endlessly quotable lines that work their way into people's everyday vocabulary. Which means the new season will provide viewers with even more lines to quote out of context.

Once again, Robinson and fellow "I Think You Should Leave" creator Zach Kanin is taking the lead on writing. Back when the show was renewed for a third season last May, Netflix said the duo would "bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations."