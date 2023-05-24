I Think You Should Leave Season 3 Trailer: Tim Robinson Is Back With More Cringe
Emmy winner Tim Robinson is back for more cringe, bizarre and surreal antics, with the trailer for "I Think You Should Leave" season 3 giving us a peek at the myriad sketches and the guest stars that will be part of the third six-episode batch of the Netflix series. And it carries the same weird energy that we've come to expect from Robinson's sketch comedy series. The series has become something akin to a cultural phenomenon, full of endlessly quotable lines that work their way into people's everyday vocabulary. Which means the new season will provide viewers with even more lines to quote out of context.
Once again, Robinson and fellow "I Think You Should Leave" creator Zach Kanin is taking the lead on writing. Back when the show was renewed for a third season last May, Netflix said the duo would "bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations."
Watch the trailer for I Think You Should Leave season 3
Slap on your fedora with safari flaps, put a pair of dice in your pocket, button up your new shirt from Dan Flashes, and get ready to laugh hysterically as you watch the trailer for "I Think You Should Leave" season 3, easily one of our most anticipated pieces of entertainment of 2023. The only question now is: when will we get season 4? And 5? Let's keep this going as long as possible, please.
Zach Kanin and Tim Robinson serve as executive produces on "I Think You Should Leave" alongside The Lonely Island trio of Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone, Ali Bell of Party Over Here Productions, Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point Productions, and Alice Mathias. The Netflix series won WGA's sketch series award in 2020 and 2022.
All six episodes of "I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson" season 3 drop Tuesday, May 30, 2023, on Netflix worldwide. That's just in time for the 2023 Emmys eligibility season, which ends May 31. At the 2022 Emmys, the sketch comedy show was nominated in the short-form space, and Ronbison won best actor in a short-form series.