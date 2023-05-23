The Fast X Crew Kept Finding Excuses To Visit The Barbie Set Next Door

When it comes to planning a "Barbie" double-feature, the popular, oft-memed choice has to be Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." After all, his historical epic is opening in theaters on the same day as Greta Gerwig's candy-colored take on the popular toy, so it makes sense for dynamic movie lovers to balance out one with the other. But the new issue of Total Film features an interview with the cast of "Barbie" that has me brainstorming yet another aesthetically opposite double feature: "Barbie" and "Fast X."

The Margot Robbie-led film might seem like it doesn't have much in common with the long-running action saga, but the two productions actually shared something major: a production location. Robbie told Total Film that during the five-month "Barbie" shoot on the Warner Bros. lot in the UK, one production was actually neighbors with the other. "You've never seen so many grown men find excuses to come to set," Robbie said, describing not just the "Fast X" cast but a whole host of people who wanted to catch a glimpse of Barbieland. "Everyone would gravitate towards it," she told Total Film.

"I mean, 'Fast & Furious' was shooting at the same studio and they would all come over to look," Robbie continued. "Our crew was made up of extraordinarily talented people who've seen the greatest sets in the world, and they would tear up. Everyone was so excited." Robbie didn't specify which castmates stopped by, but it's obvious that everyone loves Barbie, even the muscle-bound action stars of the "Fast" saga. We do know at least one person who crossed paths with Robbie during filming, and it actually landed him a role in the film. John Cena, who plays the brother of Vin Diesel and Jordana Brewster's characters in the "Fast" franchise, is set to play a mermaid in the "Barbie" movie.