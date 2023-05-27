This Fast X Cast Member Put In A Good Word For Louis Letterier To Step In As The New Director

When Justin Lin stepped away from "Fast X" citing that age-old excuse of "creative differences," Universal was forced to hire a replacement immediately. At the time, shooting on the 10th "Fast and Furious" movie had just got underway, with Lin leaving days after the cameras started rolling on a film that would form part of one of the biggest franchises in Hollywood history.

Lin had overseen multiple films in the "Fast" saga, from "Tokyo Drift" to "Fast & Furious," "Fast Five," "Fast and Furious 6," and "F9." He was the man in charge as the franchise shifted away from street racing and towards the all-out action blockbuster series it's known as today. So to put it mildly, when Universal drafted in "Clash of the Titans" director Louis Leterrier, he had a hell of a task ahead of him.

But how did Leterrier — a man whose last project was the swiftly-canceled Netflix show "Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" — manage to land this high-profile position, fraught with all the issues that come with taking over directing duties on a massive blockbuster movie that's already started filming? Well, it seems at least part of the reason was that he had a little help from a former colleague.