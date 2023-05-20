Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Had His Heart 'Broken' By The Franchise In The Past

There's something to be said for a reliable craftsman like "Fast X" helmer Louis Leterrier. Few would try and seriously argue that the director of "Transporter 2," "The Incredible Hulk," and "Now You See Me" is secretly a visionary, but there's absolutely a consistency in quality to his work regardless of genre or budget. It's what also allowed Leterrier to quietly go from helming every episode of the virtuoso puppet fantasy series "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" to establishing the template for the deft and quick-footed crime caper "Lupin" in the span of but two years.

Even with a plethora of experience under his belt, "Fast X" is easily the biggest challenge Leterrier has ever taken on ... as one would hope given its reported $340 million (!) budget. On top of that, it's a job that he stumbled into under pretty bizarre circumstances. As you may recall, he took over from Justin Lin after the latter — who re-invigorated the "Fast & Furious" franchise with "Tokyo Drift" before overseeing its finest hour yet with "Fast Five" — stepped down shortly after the start of production.

"There's a phone call. I didn't hear the news," Leterrier told Uproxx. He explained:

"I was finishing a movie and I was in the midst of it. And then my phone rang and it was Peter Cramer, the head of production at Universal. We were in touch, but he doesn't call me often. And I texted him, 'Oh, you must have butt-dialed me. Nice to hear from you.'"

Naturally, with the fate of a $300 million tentpole hanging in the balance, Cramer didn't waste a second getting back to Leterrier and seeing if he was interested in captaining the ship to port. Interestingly, however, this wasn't Leterrier's first encounter with The Fast Saga.