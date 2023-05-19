Everything We Know About Gladiator 2, Ridley Scott's Long-Awaited Sequel

Are you not entertained? Because Ridley Scott is returning to his place of highest success, the film that has won more awards than any other he has made in his over four-decade-long career. "Gladiator" picked up five Oscars the year after its release, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Russell Crowe, and it has since been regarded as one of the best movies of its genre and the 2000s. Incidentally, a follow-up has been in the making, in some form or another, for over two decades now.

But the shape of the as-yet-untitled "Gladiator 2" has changed considerably. As it now stands, the sequel is going to follow Lucius Verus, the young boy from "Gladiator" who inadvertently told his conniving, regicidal uncle Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) of the plot to topple him. Though Lucius bore the name of his alleged real-life co-emperor father, he will be revealed as the son of Maximus (Crowe) and his former lover Lucilla (Connie Nielsen), Scott said all the way back in 2006.

Set to take place 25–30 years after the first film, the new "Gladiator" movie — which may not even bear that title, given what it's about — is expected to follow Lucius as he becomes the new Roman emperor. That naturally necessitates said big time jump. Crowe shared that premise in January 2023, when he also admitted that he won't be returning, given his character succumbed to his wounds at the end of "Gladiator." But fret not, for the cast of the sequel is absolutely stacked.