Ridley Scott's Gladiator 2 Is Adding Pedro Pascal To The Cast
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" sequel is quickly becoming one of the most exciting upcoming projects on the horizon in Hollywood, with a cast list that just keeps getting better. According to Deadline, "The Last Of Us" and "The Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal has just joined the cast list. Pascal joins a growing call sheet of extremely popular and buzzed-about actors including Paul Mescal, Joseph Quinn, and Barry Keoghan, not to mention A-lister Denzel Washington and returning star Connie Nielsen.
The "Gladiator" sequel remains untitled, and details about the role Pascal will play are equally scarce. Early reports indicate that the story will follow Lucius, the nephew of the nefarious Commodus, who was played by Joaquin Phoenix in 2000's Academy Award Best Picture-winning film. Mescal, star of acclaimed projects like "Aftersun" and "Normal People," takes on the Lucius role, while Washington is taking on a role that Scott reportedly built just for him.
This cast list is outrageously good
Ridley Scott's latest project has gathered some of the most-loved actors working today; nearly every actor involved in the film has a significant, passionate online fanbase, including "Stranger Things" breakout star Joseph Quinn, who played doomed metalhead Eddie in the show's fourth season. Pascal himself is by now as beloved for his off-screen personality as for his on-screen roles, but he's certainly much more than a press tour darling. The actor recently put in fantastic work in HBO's adaptation of the beloved video game "The Last Of Us" as Joel Miller, a closed-off, jaded apocalypse survivor who's hiding both a big heart and a violent streak.
With plenty of experience in Shakespearean theater, Pascal seems like a fantastic fit for a film on the scale of Scott's "Gladiator." The original film was a hit with audiences and critics, an old-fashioned sword-and-sandal epic that also featured plenty of political intrigue and genuine pathos. "Gladiator" earned nearly half a billion dollars upon its release over two decades ago (per Box Office Mojo), and racked up several other Oscar wins along with its Best Picture prize, including for sound, visual effects, costuming, and Crowe's performance.
Murmurings about a "Gladiator" sequel have abounded for years, but the project was just confirmed in January 2023, with Scott back in the director's chair and David Scarpa, who collaborated with him on "All The Money in the World," returning to pen the script. Most details about the film, including an official plot synopsis and title, are not yet available, but with a cast list like this, we'll be eagerly awaiting more news on the film.
"Gladiator 2" opens in theaters on November 22, 2024.