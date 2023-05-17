The Indiana Jones Collection Of Movies And TV Series Is Heading To Disney+
You may have heard the news by now that there's a new "Indiana Jones" movie set to hit theaters later this year, bringing Harrison Ford's decades-long portrayal of the famous archaeologist/part-time professor to a fitting end. After all these adventures involving punching Nazis, wrangling snakes, narrowly escaping judgment at the hands of the Almighty Himself, tussling with Russians and extraterrestrials, and punching some more Nazis (that seems to happen quite a lot), I think the good doctor has earned himself a nice long retirement, don't you?
But the end of the road isn't quite here just yet, luckily, and that gives fans just enough time to prepare accordingly for the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Of course, that can only mean using these precious few months before release to marathon the entire "Indiana Jones" collection. And we mean the entire collection. Lucasfilm certainly isn't messing around, as they recently announced that all the previous movies and — get this — the short-lived '90s television series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" will all be made available to stream on Disney+ in just a few weeks. That's almost 8 whole hours of "Indiana Jones" goodness to stuff into your eyeballs in the weeks ahead, plus a number of episodes from the Sean Patrick Flanery-starring show (now apparently retitled "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones") which hasn't been made officially available from Lucasfilm for about 15 years.
Check out the details below!
Indiana Jones comes to streaming
I have excellent news, people. You will all soon have an entire month to revisit "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" before the release of the new sequel and finally admit to yourselves that, actually, it's a lot more enjoyable than you remember. Or you can just enjoy the greatness of those original three movies and maybe catch that "Indiana Jones" show you've always heard about but never got around to. That's allowed too, I guess.
Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy announced that "Raiders of the Lost Ark" (we're just going to ignore that Lucasfilm misguidedly attached the "Indiana Jones and" prefix to that title in the official press release, thank you very much), "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade," and "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" will all come to Disney+ streaming on May 31, 2023, along with every episode of "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones." Meanwhile, U.S. subscribers to Disney+ will also have "special access" to exclusive franchise merchandise such as Funko Pops and more on shopDisney between the dates of May 31, 2023, and June 8, 2023. Who doesn't love merch!
The announcement sure lends a sense of finality to "Dial of Destiny," which by all accounts will act as the swan song for one of the most iconic characters that Harrison Ford has ever portrayed on the big screen. The upcoming film is directed by James Mangold and will come to theaters on June 30, 2023.