The Indiana Jones Collection Of Movies And TV Series Is Heading To Disney+

You may have heard the news by now that there's a new "Indiana Jones" movie set to hit theaters later this year, bringing Harrison Ford's decades-long portrayal of the famous archaeologist/part-time professor to a fitting end. After all these adventures involving punching Nazis, wrangling snakes, narrowly escaping judgment at the hands of the Almighty Himself, tussling with Russians and extraterrestrials, and punching some more Nazis (that seems to happen quite a lot), I think the good doctor has earned himself a nice long retirement, don't you?

But the end of the road isn't quite here just yet, luckily, and that gives fans just enough time to prepare accordingly for the upcoming "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Of course, that can only mean using these precious few months before release to marathon the entire "Indiana Jones" collection. And we mean the entire collection. Lucasfilm certainly isn't messing around, as they recently announced that all the previous movies and — get this — the short-lived '90s television series "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" will all be made available to stream on Disney+ in just a few weeks. That's almost 8 whole hours of "Indiana Jones" goodness to stuff into your eyeballs in the weeks ahead, plus a number of episodes from the Sean Patrick Flanery-starring show (now apparently retitled "The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones") which hasn't been made officially available from Lucasfilm for about 15 years.

Check out the details below!