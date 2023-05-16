Robert De Niro Wasn't Interested In Making The Departed Or Gangs Of New York

Whether you view him as the patron saint of filmmaking or politely respect the man and his contributions to cinema without worshipping him at the shrine, there's no denying that Martin Scorsese's new film, "Killers of the Flower Moon," is a pretty momentous occasion. It's the first time the director has collaborated with both of his muses, Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, on a feature-length project, having previously teamed up with them on his 2015 meta-comedy short "The Audition." But why did it take so long?

It wasn't for lack of trying. By the time Scorsese had begun his run with DiCaprio in the early 2000s (which is now six films deep), De Niro had entered what you could dub his comedy phase. Starting with Harold Ramis' 1999 comedy "Analyze This," a movie in which De Niro knowingly sends up his mobster personas in Scorsese's "Goodfellas" and "Casino," the actor spent much of the next two decades appearing in a series of broad farces, ranging from kid-friendly ("Shark Tale") to decidedly not ("Dirty Grandpa"). Save for occasional dramatic interludes like "The Good Shepherd," which he also directed, De Niro is basically the funny old guy who makes stuff like "Meet the Parents" to those who were raised on his films from our current century.

Whether that's a good thing or not, I leave it between you and your god, but things might've gone differently had De Niro starred opposite DiCaprio in Scorsese's 2006 Best Picture winner "The Departed." Scorsese confirmed to Deadline that he spoke to De Niro about the film, "but he didn't want to do it." What's more, something similar had happened just a few years earlier, when De Niro passed on DiCaprio's first movie with Scorsese, "Gangs of New York."