Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer: A Lot More Spider-People And A Certain Spider-Cat

"Across the Spider-Verse" is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, taking over from Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. The trio worked from a script by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham (Lord co-wrote the first film), which means we should expect the same sharp and hilarious storytelling. Shameik Moore is back as Miles Morales, the "Spider-Man of Brooklyn," with Hailee Steinfeld also back as Spider-Gwen, Brian Tyree Henry once again voicing Miles' father Jefferson Davis, and Luna Lauren Vélez returning as Miles' mom, Rio. From the look of things in the trailer, Miles' dad is going to be filling the role that Uncle Ben and Aunt May have filled in other versions of the 'verse, and poor Miles will have to try and decide between saving his father from certain death or saving the world. Being Spider-Man revolves around that choice, after all, not just the neato arachnid-based powers.

Gwen takes Miles to a Spider-Hub of sorts, where all of the spider-folks from various 'verses gather (kind of like the Council of Ricks from "Rick and Morty") and we're introduced to some fun new spider-friends, including Daniel Kaluuya's Spider-Punk, Oscar Isaac's Miguel O'Hara, Issa Rae's Jessica Drew, and Karan Soni's Spider-Man India, just for starters. Jason Schwartzman also appears as the Spot, who seems like a pretty silly villain that Miles will have to face off against despite his rather awkward powers.

Here's hoping that Miles can be the one spider-hero to actually manage to save his dad and the world, even if it's a long shot. We'll have to wait and see what happens when "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" slings itself into theaters on June 2, 2023.