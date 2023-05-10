The Little Mermaid's Melissa McCarthy Never Set Foot On The Ground When Filming

Despite the popular talking point that actors tend to have it easy, film sets can be punishing environments to try and make a living. Time and budget constraints oftentimes turn each and every take into a pressure-packed race against the clock. Tempers can run high as delays, complications, last-minute rewrites, and other unforeseen problems crop up out of nowhere. And that's not even touching on workdays that can stretch up to 18 hours (or more!) depending on the production.

But other times, actors might just find themselves putting their feet up — quite literally — for the length of an entire shoot.

Disney's experiment with live-action remakes of beloved animated classics just keeps trucking along, typically earning $1 billion at the box office despite all the kvetching by us cynics online that these movies are ruining the entire art form. The next one on the agenda is "The Little Mermaid," starring Halle Bailey as the eponymous mermaid Ariel and Melissa McCarthy as the villainous octopus Ursula. As much as the focus on these films is usually on the copious use of visual effects and otherworldly environments that these characters inhabit, McCarthy ended up needing a mix of CGI and practical effects to bring her monstrous cephalopod to life.

One interesting by-product of that, interestingly enough, comes courtesy of a recent "The Little Mermaid" press conference attended by /Film's Jenna Busch. As it turns out, the "Bridesmaids" actor made it through the entire shoot without ever needing to put her feet on the ground ... while on-camera, of course. Here's how.