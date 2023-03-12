The Little Mermaid Trailer: Halle Bailey Brings A Classic Story To Life

"The Little Mermaid" is largely credited as one of the movies that launched Disney into its infamous Renaissance Era, so it's probably no surprise that the studio has decided to revisit it in a big way. Its live-action remake, starring Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, is on its way, and we've got the first true look at the Rob Marshall-helmed film.

Much of what we see in this trailer looks familiar if you've watched the original 1989 film, only adapted to a live-action medium. However, we did get plenty of new footage in this new trailer that is sure to entice fans. We got to see Ariel (Bailey) explore the film's version of Atlantica, see other characters such as the charming Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King), and, unfortunately for her, see her get brought into the clutches of the conniving Ursula (Melissa McCarthy). Speaking of which, Ursula in live-action looks and sounds great so far, as does Ariel, obviously.