The Crowded Room Trailer: Tom Holland And Amanda Seyfried Star In The Apple TV+ Series
Is it just me or this room feeling a little ... crowded? Thankfully, that's not a line of dialogue ever spoken in the trailer for this upcoming Apple TV+ series, but it certainly could apply to the long-winded development of this project. Originally conceived as a James Cameron movie with John Cusack rumored to be in the lead back in the 1990s before Leonardo DiCaprio took a short-lived swing at it in 2015, "The Crowded Room" is now finally coming to a small screen near you as an Apple TV+ drama series. In place of Cusack or DiCaprio, however, viewers will now get to see a mop-haired Tom Holland in the lead role as the prime suspect of a series of disappearances.
Set in late 1970s New York (hence the "Spider-Man" actor's rather unflattering hair), the investigation at the center of "The Crowded Room" pits Amanda Seyfried's interrogator Rya Goodwin directly opposite of Holland's Danny Sullivan, giving the series a framing device to further explore the harrowing memories and experiences that he either can't remember — or won't remember. Either way, this sure looks like a far cry from Holland's appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or as the prototypical action hero in "Uncharted." But don't just take my word for it. Head on down and watch the newly-released trailer for yourself below!
Check out The Crowded Room trailer
Oh, what a tangled web we weave. (See what we did there?) No Avengers will be around to help Tom Holland out of this particular mess. As it turns out, one random act of kindness from a stranger (played by Lior Raz) saving Danny Sullivan from a number of bullies ends up having some incredibly far-reaching and unintended consequences. Welcomed into the home of this man he doesn't know, he encounters a young woman named Ariana (Sasha Lane) and a few others ... all of whom will soon end up missing under suspicious circumstances in short order. Naturally, all signs implicate poor Danny as the chief suspect.
Created by writer and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, the 10-episode season is planned as the first of an anthology series that is based primarily on a novel by author Daniel Keyes, titled "The Minds of Billy Milligan." Without spoiling anything, those familiar with the source material know that a role like this should give Holland plenty of space to flex his acting muscles and show off his full range as a performer. Holland will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which also stars Amanda Seyfried, Lane, Raz, and Will Chase along with Jason Isaacs, Christopher Abbott, Thomas Sadoski, and Zachary Golinger. The first three episodes of "The Crowded Room" will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, June 9, 2023.
"The Crowded Room" follows 'Danny Sullivan' (Holland), a man who is arrested following his involvement in a shooting in New York City in 1979. A captivating thriller told through a series of interviews with curious interrogator 'Rya Goodwin' (Amanda Seyfried), Danny's life story unfolds, revealing elements of the mysterious past that shaped him, and the twists and turns that will lead him to a life-altering revelation.