The Crowded Room Trailer: Tom Holland And Amanda Seyfried Star In The Apple TV+ Series

Is it just me or this room feeling a little ... crowded? Thankfully, that's not a line of dialogue ever spoken in the trailer for this upcoming Apple TV+ series, but it certainly could apply to the long-winded development of this project. Originally conceived as a James Cameron movie with John Cusack rumored to be in the lead back in the 1990s before Leonardo DiCaprio took a short-lived swing at it in 2015, "The Crowded Room" is now finally coming to a small screen near you as an Apple TV+ drama series. In place of Cusack or DiCaprio, however, viewers will now get to see a mop-haired Tom Holland in the lead role as the prime suspect of a series of disappearances.

Set in late 1970s New York (hence the "Spider-Man" actor's rather unflattering hair), the investigation at the center of "The Crowded Room" pits Amanda Seyfried's interrogator Rya Goodwin directly opposite of Holland's Danny Sullivan, giving the series a framing device to further explore the harrowing memories and experiences that he either can't remember — or won't remember. Either way, this sure looks like a far cry from Holland's appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or as the prototypical action hero in "Uncharted." But don't just take my word for it. Head on down and watch the newly-released trailer for yourself below!