Pedro Pascal Continues Mission To Star In Everything, Will Lead New Film From Barbarian Director

Pedro Pascal can't stop and won't stop, and we wouldn't have it any other way. The actor who's still fresh off his acclaimed turn in "The Last Of Us" and gearing up for the "Gladiator" sequel has just added a new movie to his schedule; he's set to star in Zach Cregger's next horror film, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Horror fans will recognize Cregger as the writer-director behind last year's totally bonkers movie, "Barbarian," which became a word-of-mouth hit for its utterly unpredictable thrills and twists. His next film is called "Weapons," and while the plot remains under wraps, THR describes it as "an interrelated, multistory horror epic." The film has also, oddly, garnered comparisons to Paul Thomas Anderson's "Magnolia," the emotional 1999 film that featured a sprawling cast of characters in various states of progress (or lack thereof).

Whatever "Weapons" is, expectations will surely be high after "Barbarian" was lauded as one of the wildest movies of 2022. The film was marketed as a chiller about a woman (Georgina Campbell) whose stay at a double-booked rental house alongside a stranger (Bill Skarsgard) led to something creepy. The exact nature of the creepy thing, though, was kept secret until the film eventually exploded into a gnarly, grotesque, darkly funny body horror movie that defies all explanation. /Film's Ryan Scott called it "singular and refreshingly original," and that originality turned "Barbarian" into a box office hit and launched a bidding war over "Weapons."