Star Wars Visions: Volume 2 Producers Envision A Muppet-Like Style For Volume 3

"Star Wars Visions" is the purest expression of "Star Wars" as a sandbox, where all kinds of stories can be told. After the first season took the galaxy far, far away back to its earliest influences of Japanese cinema and mythology, the second season doubles down on the sandbox idea, with episodes mixing the iconography of the franchise with a sense of cultural specificity from animation creators from all around the world. It shows that "Star Wars" has space for everyone, and that it can look much different from what we usually expect from the franchise.

Indeed, what makes the anthology so unique is that it's animated, featuring an incredible diversity of animated styles and looks from across the globe, ranging from stop-motion animation to painterly 3D and more. Furthermore, each episode can and does look unlike any of they others in terms of visuals, designs, and influences.

With so many styles and looks already explored — even Studio Ghibli made a short about Grogu already — where can the show go next? Well, the producers of "Star Wars Visions" already have an idea in mind for a third volume of stories.

Speaking with Collider, executive producers James Waugh and Josh Rimes were quick to name their dream format for a future episode.

"Oh I know. Puppetry, like puppets," Rimes said, before Waugh quickly added, "I'm not kidding. 'Muppets.'"