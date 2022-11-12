Studio Ghibli Gives Us Another Reason To Love Baby Yoda With Zen - Grogu And Dust Bunnies

How much cuteness can a three-minute short contain? Yesterday, the answer to that question might have been different, but then two very powerful studios (each with a long history of characters known to inspire plushies) decided to surprise us with the world's most adorable collaboration.

Earlier this week, Studio Ghibli took to Twitter to tease a team-up with Lucasfilm. After triple checking the legitimacy of said tweet, the internet got overhyped on speculation. Thank God they only let our imaginations run wild for a couple of days, otherwise the reality might have been a major letdown. It turns out the actual announcement was much simpler than we realized: a three-minute short to mark the three year anniversary of "The Mandalorian."

While it's not the large scale collaboration that fans envisioned, "Zen – Grogu and Dust Bunnies" does tick many of the boxes that we hoped this dream team would achieve. Longtime Ghibli director and animator Katsuya Kondō ("Kiki's Delivery Service," "Ocean Waves") has waded into the wondrous world of "Star Wars" through the eyes of Grogu aka the beloved Baby Yoda. The little guy's childlike innocence is a perfect match for the whimsical hand-drawn animation. It may be minimalist, but it's full of life. Even the music feels like the perfect marriage of the two studios, twinkling on in the background as Grogu meets his adorable match: the fuzzy, black Susuwatari (soot sprites).