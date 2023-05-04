The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Trailer: Behold! The Show Returns For More Beautiful Chaos
Did anyone catch that sketch in James Corden's final "Late Late Show" where the unctuous Brit got a farewell from all the late night talk show hosts? Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, and David Letterman all had a grand old time poking fun at Corden and his proclivity for singing and dancing before the host wakes up to find it was all a dream. Funny stuff.
If, like me, you find the whole late night scene a fascinating anachronism in 2023, you're not alone. The great comedian Tim Heidecker loves to skewer the increasingly outdated talk show format whenever he gets a chance. But he and his Abso Lutely productions, which he co-owns with fellow "Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job" star Eric Wareheim, have also gone a step further and provided the perfect salve for anyone overwhelmed by the mediocrity of Carpool Karaoke and pre-prepared talk show anecdotes. And that salve is "The Eric Andre Show."
Now, the brilliantly outlandish talk show parody, which arguably gave us Lance Reddick's greatest ever interview, is returning for a sixth season, and it looks to be as magnificently ludicrous as ever. Introduced by Andre proclaiming that "This estate is about to get real," as he gears up for what looks to be one of many ridiculous pranks, the trailer for the next batch of episodes is full of the kind of chaos we've all come to expect from this show. What's more, it also reveals that "The Eric Andre Show" season 6 arrives on Adult Swim on June 4, 2023, and will premiere at midnight.
Watch the Eric Andre Show season 6 trailer
"Sexy season 6," as Eric Andre puts it, doesn't look like it's making any changes to the usual "Eric Andre Show" formula. Which is a great thing, as the show's pranks and live-wire energy feel just as fresh as when it first season debuted back in 2012.
It seems we're in for plenty of the real-world prank sections this time around, many of which center on some fairly gruesome subject matter (like workers getting chewed up by wood chippers and body bags being flung into traffic). Meanwhile, Andre looks set to continue the usual destruction of his own set as he welcomes guests ranging from Jon Hamm to Natasha Lyonne. Also, in an act of selfless public service, Andre kicks Diplo in the balls at one point.
As Adult Swim put it in a press release, Andre will be tearing things up in his new "ripped, shredded, full of energy" form, "complete with beads of sweat dripping down from his taut nips onto his glistening six pack abs." The host of all this chaos has indeed gotten into shape of late, and is seemingly intent upon showing off his new physique throughout the upcoming season, which features alarming amounts of nudity. Now that I mention it, Andre has never been afraid to strip off, so on second thought this is just a normal amount of nudity for him.
Frankly, it's incredible that the 40-year-old Andre can maintain this level of energy, with the "Bad Trip" star showing no signs of slowing down in this trailer. It couldn't be a more perfect antidote to the inoffensive shenanigans of your standard late night offerings, and I can't wait until the chaos descends on June 4, 2023.