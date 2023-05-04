The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Trailer: Behold! The Show Returns For More Beautiful Chaos

Did anyone catch that sketch in James Corden's final "Late Late Show" where the unctuous Brit got a farewell from all the late night talk show hosts? Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Myers, and David Letterman all had a grand old time poking fun at Corden and his proclivity for singing and dancing before the host wakes up to find it was all a dream. Funny stuff.

If, like me, you find the whole late night scene a fascinating anachronism in 2023, you're not alone. The great comedian Tim Heidecker loves to skewer the increasingly outdated talk show format whenever he gets a chance. But he and his Abso Lutely productions, which he co-owns with fellow "Tim and Eric Awesome Show Great Job" star Eric Wareheim, have also gone a step further and provided the perfect salve for anyone overwhelmed by the mediocrity of Carpool Karaoke and pre-prepared talk show anecdotes. And that salve is "The Eric Andre Show."

Now, the brilliantly outlandish talk show parody, which arguably gave us Lance Reddick's greatest ever interview, is returning for a sixth season, and it looks to be as magnificently ludicrous as ever. Introduced by Andre proclaiming that "This estate is about to get real," as he gears up for what looks to be one of many ridiculous pranks, the trailer for the next batch of episodes is full of the kind of chaos we've all come to expect from this show. What's more, it also reveals that "The Eric Andre Show" season 6 arrives on Adult Swim on June 4, 2023, and will premiere at midnight.