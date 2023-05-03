Marvel's Secret Invasion Seeks To Humanize Nick Fury After Cheating Death Again And Again

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe TV miniseries "Secret Invasion," set to debut on Disney+ in June, will tell the story of an infiltration of Earth by a species of malevolent shapeshifting aliens called the Skrulls. The invasion is extrapolated from events first presented in the 2019 film "Captain Marvel," which was set in 1995. It seems that the Skrulls have been biding their time, creeping their way into positions of power for years. This is, incidentally, also a plot point in the most recent season of "Star Trek: Picard," another series to feature shape-shifting alien villains.

"Captain Marvel" foregrounded the character of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), the eyepatch-sporting military leader who came up with the idea of getting the Avengers together in the first place. Fury has always exuded confidence, knowing that forming the superhero team is ultimately a good idea. He also has the resources to keep the team together and equip them for any supernatural alien fight they may encounter. Let's not forget that S.H.I.E.L.D. somehow operated a massive, flying, invisible aircraft carrier in the sky.

By "Secret Invasion," Nick Fury has been through a lot. He has had to fake his death on a few occasions and actually got dusted by Thanos in one of the "Avengers: Infinity War" credits scenes in 2018. Don't worry. He got better. Jackson, however, who is now 74, sees the new series as a way to communicate how weary Fury has become since "Iron Man" in 2008, and how show human he actually is. Fury is not a superpowered man.

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Jackson said that this time around, the stalwart hero will be showing his age. The previously invulnerable powerhouse will, it seems, finally be vulnerable.