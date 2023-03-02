Don't Expect The X-Men Or Fantastic Four In Avengers: Kang Dynasty

This post contains spoilers for "Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness."

In March of 2019, Disney finally sealed a deal to purchase 20th Century Fox for $71.3 billion. While some were wise enough to lament a lack of marketplace diversity and foresee the studio's shuttering of various sub-companies they had bought, fans of superhero cinema focused instead on how the merger would affect the already-huge Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fox owned the film rights to characters like the X-Men and the Fantastic Four, and many fanboys immediately began speculating as to how Wolverine would come to meet Captain America, or how Mr. Fantastic would come to fight Rocket Raccoon.

The Fantastic Four character of Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, already debuted in the MCU in Sam Raimi's 2022 film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." While traipsing through a parallel universe, Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) met alternate versions of known Marvel characters. Black Bold (Anson Mount) from the TV series "Inhumans" appeared, for instance. More notably, so did X-Men's Professor X (Patrick Stewart) as well as Mr. Fantastic, played by John Krasinski. Rather hilariously, all these characters were all murdered by the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen).

In July of 2022, Marvel Studios announced a lengthy slate of upcoming movies, including the X-Men-adjacent "Deadpool 3," due out in November of 2024, and a "Fantastic Four" feature film, due out in February of 2025. These films will precede the announced Avengers team-up movies, "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" (May 2, 2025) and "Avengers: Secret Wars" (May 1, 2026). Despite the "invite everyone to the party" nature of the previous "Avengers" movies, it seems that neither the Fantastic Four nor the X-Men will be appearing in "The Kang Dynasty." This was confirmed by screenwriter Jeff Loveness in a recent interview with Comicbook.com.