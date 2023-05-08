Fast X Car Supervisor Dennis McCarthy Shows Off The Film's Vehicles

Here we have Dom's second Charger, which goes up against Dante's Impala. McCarthy explained "there's a lot going on in this race. There's a lot of decisions that Dom has to make through the course of this race that are right in the line of winning the race or doing the right thing. So you'll have to see the movie to see what I'm talking about." He went deep with this one:

"I've gotten pretty crazy with Chargers over the years, whether there's an off-road car coming out of an airplane, or it's an all-wheel drive Charger on the ice, or the mid-engine Hellcat power Charger from '9,' this one, I just wanted to kind of tone it down a notch. I won't say tone it down, but just bring it back to where the car came from, where we first originally saw it.

So I think at first glance, viewing this car, [it's a] 'Fast and Furious' Charger, a hundred percent. What deviates on this is we just kind of modernize the supercharger with the Whipple unit, the bug catcher being out of carbon fiber, not quite as old school as the BDS, which I do love. The wheels were a long process that HRE was kind enough to help me with. I wanted something that looked vintage, a five-spoke design. You have to have a wheel that's 18 inches to clear the big brakes, and they're a necessity with the stunts that we do and everything else. Rebel's been making a brake package for us for years, but it's a six-piston front caliper, twin caliper rear, so you have a slide break that will never ever fail you.

But anyways, as always, the Charger's the car that gets the most love in my shop. Well, you always put the most effort, the most time into these. I think on this film, we built 14 of them, 10 of them around this level. This car is the actual hero car. I always apologize when we come to this point after the car's been shot, it's been used and abused. So you see marks, scratches, cracks, repairs, it's just the way it is. But this car being the hero car, what really is significant about it, this car has a manual six-speed trans with a sequential shifter, which I just think is a cool visual, kind of a Ken Block thing where you have a shifter, you have a digital readout, and I think it really adds to the chase sequence. There's nothing exciting about putting a car in drive, but there is something exciting about a clutch pedal and banging a shifter."