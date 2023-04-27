Martin Scorsese Urges Hollywood To Bring Indie Movies Back To The Big Screen [CinemaCon 2023]

While the industry has recovered greatly from the pandemic, smaller films have still struggled to find their place. Outside of superheroes and horror, it's been hit or miss. But things have certainly improved, though it does feel increasingly like the odds are stacked against indie films as Scorsese describes them. But, speaking further, the man made a pretty strong case for why the industry should view these films as a long-term investment, even if they're not huge moneymakers up front:

"It's going to make a difference to the films that you're going to show in your theaters in the next years or so. It depends on how they see these films and how they experience them. The concentration is there. There's a wide screen, it's black all around it. You don't get distracted. I gotta tell you, the way it works, one of these people who was seeing them — whether they're 19 or 15, or 25 — will become artists or novelists, musicians, filmmakers in probably 10 years or so from now, and ultimately one or two just might create the next blockbuster, which will carry movie theaters and by extension, the entire movie industry, through the next crises, and on and on, ad infinitum. So I urge a rethinking view to invest [...] by doing so you will be investing in the future of the cinematic experience for the good of all of us."

A recent example would be this year's surprise micro-budget horror sensation "Skinamarink," from director Kyle Edward Ball. Made for just $15,000, it became a viral sensation and pulled in $2 million at the box office in addition to being acquired by Shudder. Good things can happen when indie films get the support they need.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is currently set to hit theaters on October 6, 2023.