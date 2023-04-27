Carrie Fisher Is Finally Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame On Star Wars Day

As a part of Hollywood royalty, Fisher's storied career began when she was just seventeen, appearing alongside Warren Beatty as Lorna in the pop culture smash "Shampoo." Her next role changed her life forever when she landed the part of Princess Leia Organa in George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," giving Fisher instant icon status.

Fisher honed her vast talent for writing from an early age, becoming a script doctor throughout the '80s and '90s as she continued a hugely successful acting career. Author of three novels and two memoirs, Fisher developed her 2008 autobiography, "Wishful Drinking" as a one woman show on Broadway to great acclaim. The production was also filmed as a fantastic special for HBO. It still remains one of the funniest, heartfelt books I've ever read.

From "Shampoo" to "Soapdish," Fisher had a number of memorable roles outside of "Star Wars," including "When Harry Met Sally," "The Blues Brothers," "Hanna and Her Sisters," and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back." Every time she appeared on stage or a late night talk show, she was always hilarious, unabashedly self-deprecating and easygoing. In later appearances, she always had her lovable French bulldog Gary close by her side, endearing her even more to her many fans around the world.

Fisher will always be the inspirational princess and general from Alderaan, and her spirit will continue to comfort millions of people for years to come thanks to the "Star Wars" legacy. But she should also be remembered for her humor, wit, and advocacy for so many suffering from mental illness. Fans will always be able to celebrate her life anywhere, but now, at least they have a place to lay down a bouquet of flowers the next time they're strolling down Hollywood Boulevard.