Carrie Fisher Is Finally Getting A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame On Star Wars Day
Well, it's about time! The late actor, novelist and humorist, Carrie Fisher, will finally receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a posthumous ceremony that will take place on Star Wars Day, May the 4th. When Fisher passed away suddenly just after Christmas day in 2016, a fan-made star appeared on Hollywood and North Orange Drive to serve as a makeshift memorial to the screen legend where onlookers and tourists started to gather to pay their respects. The star read, "Carrie Fisher. May the Force be with you always. Hope." Now, Fisher will be honored with an official star on Hollywood Boulevard just down the street from the El Capitan Theater.
Fittingly, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd (who shared the screen with her mother in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy) will be accepting the star on her behalf. Fisher's own mother, Debbie Reynolds, received her own star on the Walk of Fame in January of 1997. "Star Wars" co-star Mark Hamill responded to the news on Twitter, calling the honor "long overdue & so well-deserved." And he's absolutely right about that. Fisher will now share the honor with Hamill and Harrison Ford, who received their stars in 2018 and 2003, respectively. In an official statement, Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said, "I am happy to add that her star is just a few feet away from the star of Mark Hamill and across the street from the star of her legendary mother Debbie Reynolds."
More than a princess
As a part of Hollywood royalty, Fisher's storied career began when she was just seventeen, appearing alongside Warren Beatty as Lorna in the pop culture smash "Shampoo." Her next role changed her life forever when she landed the part of Princess Leia Organa in George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope," giving Fisher instant icon status.
Fisher honed her vast talent for writing from an early age, becoming a script doctor throughout the '80s and '90s as she continued a hugely successful acting career. Author of three novels and two memoirs, Fisher developed her 2008 autobiography, "Wishful Drinking" as a one woman show on Broadway to great acclaim. The production was also filmed as a fantastic special for HBO. It still remains one of the funniest, heartfelt books I've ever read.
From "Shampoo" to "Soapdish," Fisher had a number of memorable roles outside of "Star Wars," including "When Harry Met Sally," "The Blues Brothers," "Hanna and Her Sisters," and "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back." Every time she appeared on stage or a late night talk show, she was always hilarious, unabashedly self-deprecating and easygoing. In later appearances, she always had her lovable French bulldog Gary close by her side, endearing her even more to her many fans around the world.
Fisher will always be the inspirational princess and general from Alderaan, and her spirit will continue to comfort millions of people for years to come thanks to the "Star Wars" legacy. But she should also be remembered for her humor, wit, and advocacy for so many suffering from mental illness. Fans will always be able to celebrate her life anywhere, but now, at least they have a place to lay down a bouquet of flowers the next time they're strolling down Hollywood Boulevard.