Strange Way Of Life Trailer: Ethan Hawke And Pedro Pascal Star In Pedro Almodóvar's Queer Western Short Film

You've seen Pedro Pascal play a queer prince, an intergalactic gun-slinger, and a rugged loner with a tragic past. Now, get ready to see him play ... a queer, rugged gun-slinger with a tragic past in Pedro Almodóvar's "Strange Way of Life." No, the new short film by the internationally-celebrated Spanish auteur wasn't deliberately designed to act as an amalgamation of Pascal's most famous roles to date, but it certainly works as one. Rather, Almodóvar has described the Western as, in his own words, "my answer to 'Brokeback Mountain'" and an examination of the type of masculinity that has traditionally characterized the genre yet has only occasionally been interrogated on-screen.

Much like Ang Lee's 2005 romantic drama and the 1997 Annie Proulx short story that inspired it, "Strange Way of Living" centers on a pair of cowboys (played by Pascal and Ethan Hawke) who have spent decades maintaining an intimate yet distant relationship. In classic Almodóvar fashion, those years of unfulfilled longing come to an emotionally explosive head when Pascal's rancher Silva pays his old chum Jake (Hawke), now a small-town sheriff, a visit to deal with some unpleasant business. And what might that business be? For now, Almodóvar isn't saying, but it appears to involve lots of old-school standoffs and closeups evoking Sergio Leone's Spaghetti Westerns (but with a steamier twist befitting of the Master of Melodrama).

For more on that, check out the "Strange Way of Life" trailer below.