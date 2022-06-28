Pedro Almodovar Making Brokeback Mountain-Like Western With Ethan Hawke And Pedro Pascal

Pedro Almodóvar probably isn't the first name to come to mind when hearing about directors gearing up for a new Western ... let alone one that intentionally invites comparisons to Ang Lee's "Brokeback Mountain," of all movies. If anything, the immensely talented Spanish filmmaker has made a career out of steering well clear of associating himself with those kinds of studio system productions. Yes, it's true that Almodóvar once came close to directing the 2005 cowboy romantic drama, but gems like "Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!," "Volver," and most recently "Parallel Mothers" wouldn't have been made otherwise.

However, that's exactly what makes his next major move all the more interesting. In an interview with IndieWire, Almodóvar addressed the status of his latest project, titled "Strange Way of Life." Not only will this be notable for its co-leads in Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, two talented actors who have been greatly in demand and are scheduled for several high-profile appearances. But Almodóvar himself has described his upcoming Western as,

"...my answer to 'Brokeback Mountain.'"

Set to begin production this August in Almería, Spain (which just so happens to be the same locale where Sergio Leone once shot "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," in fact), "Strange Way of Life" will be a 30-minute short film that specifically avoids comparisons to old-school Spaghetti Westerns. According to Almodóvar, "I'm not consciously referencing those movies. I don't know what it will be like, except that it will be mine."