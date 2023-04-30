Here's Why Roman's Girlfriend Disappeared After Succession's Pilot Episode
The Roy family on HBO's "Succession" has a lot of issues, but slime puppy Roman, played by Kieran Culkin, may be the one with the most problems. The COO of Waystar Royco is known for his jagged snark, but his quick and mean wit is clearly a cover-up for his deep-seated insecurities about his relationships and sexuality. The character started off as a sociopathic bully at the beginning of the series, but he's grown in complexity since then, displaying a more tender side that explains his cruelties as more of a defense mechanism than a source of pleasure. However, there is one detail about Roman in the pilot episode that has remained mysterious. What happened to his wife and/or girlfriend and her kid that we never saw or heard from again?
Despite how tightly written "Succession" is, the writers hadn't quite figured out the status quo of its cast of characters from the very start. Roman, who also wears a wedding ring at this point, is seen in the first episode kissing a woman who is eventually revealed to be someone named Grace who has a daughter named Isla. They appear once again in the Thanksgiving-set fifth episode "I Went to the Market," in which Kendall tells his own kids, Sophie and Iverson, to go play with their "friend Isla." However, the two never appeared again, and the center of Roman's loosely defined "romantic life" became General Counsel Gerri Kellman.
The situationships of Roman Roy
Speaking to Variety, Kieran Culkin, who plays Roman, confirmed that Grace was never Roman's wife, just a girlfriend he had who happened to have a daughter herself. The actor explained that he "was excited about the idea of having a kid," but that the decision to keep him single gave the writers "more freedom to play with the character." Culkin also commented on how the decision was due to a desire to keep Roman's sexuality ambiguous. He explained:
"They had mentioned to me, even before we shot the pilot, about questioning what Roman's sexuality is — and we don't know what it is. But it put something in my brain, and I was like, 'OK, but I'm married and have kids?' They were toying with the idea that she's aware that you have sort of hangups sexually when it comes to monogamy, and might be more fluid, but we don't know what that is yet."
The decision was probably for the best, too, as Roman's views on romance and intimacy have become one of the most disturbingly fascinating aspects of the character. The insecurities he has about his close relationships, coupled with his complicated conflation of power and sex, make him more of a tragic figure. Poor Rome doesn't deserve to be kink-shamed, of course. It's just that his messy and uncomfortable sexual escapades, complete with what seems to be a still fully unexplored humiliation fetish, are a true mark of how much his father's abuse has impacted his self-worth.