Here's Why Roman's Girlfriend Disappeared After Succession's Pilot Episode

The Roy family on HBO's "Succession" has a lot of issues, but slime puppy Roman, played by Kieran Culkin, may be the one with the most problems. The COO of Waystar Royco is known for his jagged snark, but his quick and mean wit is clearly a cover-up for his deep-seated insecurities about his relationships and sexuality. The character started off as a sociopathic bully at the beginning of the series, but he's grown in complexity since then, displaying a more tender side that explains his cruelties as more of a defense mechanism than a source of pleasure. However, there is one detail about Roman in the pilot episode that has remained mysterious. What happened to his wife and/or girlfriend and her kid that we never saw or heard from again?

Despite how tightly written "Succession" is, the writers hadn't quite figured out the status quo of its cast of characters from the very start. Roman, who also wears a wedding ring at this point, is seen in the first episode kissing a woman who is eventually revealed to be someone named Grace who has a daughter named Isla. They appear once again in the Thanksgiving-set fifth episode "I Went to the Market," in which Kendall tells his own kids, Sophie and Iverson, to go play with their "friend Isla." However, the two never appeared again, and the center of Roman's loosely defined "romantic life" became General Counsel Gerri Kellman.