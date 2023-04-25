Harry Belafonte, Legendary Musician And Actor, Dies At 96

Harry Belafonte, one of the most important and influential Black figures in entertainment, music, and throughout the last century of the civil rights movement, has sadly passed away at the age of 96. The news was first reported by The New York Times and confirmed by Belafonte's spokesman Ken Sunshine, the cause of death resulting from congestive heart failure.

The actor, singer, musician, and activist had most recently appeared in a small but significant supporting turn in director Spike Lee's provocative "BlacKkKlansman" in 2018, where he portrayed a fictionalized civil rights activist. In one of the most pivotal scenes towards the end of the film, Belafonte recounts the horrific real-life lynching of Black teenager Jesse Washington in 1916 and draws a direct parallel to the production of director D.W. Griffith's racist propaganda movie "The Birth of a Nation." The astute choice to cast Belafonte for this particular role speaks to his much wider influence in history, which included Broadway performances, a prolific singing career (including two of his own songs featured in the classic film "Beetlejuice"), and a successful acting career spanning seven different decades in both television and film.

Even more important than becoming one of the first Black leading men in Hollywood, however, Belafonte was a staunch political activist and humanitarian who devoted much of his personal life to battling racial prejudice alongside his close friend and confidant Martin Luther King, Jr. At a time when it was already a deeply profound struggle to make a living in the arts as a Black man, Belafonte committed himself to supporting the civil rights movement throughout the 1950s and '60s and eventually becoming an outspoken critic of the South African apartheid system.