Star Trek: Picard Showrunner Knows A 'Most Wonderful' Way To Bring One Character Back From The Dead

This article contains spoilers for the series finale of "Star Trek: Picard."

"Star Trek: Picard" season 3 showrunner Terry Matalas wants to continue the story in a spin-off series, potentially called "Star Trek: Legacy," and he's already full of ideas on how to pull it off. At a press roundtable attended by /Film's Vanessa Armstrong, Matalas revealed that while one fan-favorite character died during the course of "Picard," he has a pretty neat idea on how to potentially bring them back in the future. As far as we can tell, "Legacy" would follow the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise-G, including Captain Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan), Number One Raffi (Michelle Hurd), and Special Counsel to the Captain, Jack Crusher (Ed Speelers), who would have to negotiate the strange new world of life in Starfleet after the Borg event that nearly wiped out the Federation.

There's just one problem: Starfleet's most curmudgeonly captain isn't around to see this future he helped create, and that's a major bummer. Fans had such a great time getting to know Todd Stashwick's Captain Shaw that killing him off in "Picard" felt like a waste of a wonderful character, but apparently Matalas has a plan to maybe bring him back. I don't know about you, but I'll watch any "Star Trek" that features my favorite dips*** from Chicago, so I hope Matalas can make it work.