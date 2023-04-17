Filming Beau Is Afraid Gave Director Ari Aster New Respect For James Cameron's Avatar

This post contains very light spoilers for "Beau is Afraid," a movie that is practically impossible to spoil.

"Beau is Afraid" has been swimming around in director Ari Aster's mind for nearly a decade. Before his demonic family film "Hereditary" burst onto the scene and the springtime cult of "Midsommar" welcomed actress Florence Pugh into their ranks, Aster made the short film "Beau" about an anxiety-ridden man trying to escape a terrifying apartment complex to visit his mother. For Aster, his latest feature became a receptacle for a huge amount of ideas about loneliness, paranoia, and repressed Oedipal rage that all ended up pouring out into one, three-hour long epic misadventure.

Aster has truly let his gloriously demented imagination run wild with "Beau is Afraid," and while that can be liberating on the page, it's another thing entirely to capture all those wild concepts and ideas on film when it's time to shoot the actual scene. Without question, "Beau is Afraid" is Aster's most ambitious film yet. It starts in a pre-apocalyptic hellscape that makes Skid Row look luxurious, then moves to a frightening version of the suburbs before entering a dazzling fantasy world where Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) sees his life flash before his eyes.

Without revealing too much, the movie's ending features Phoenix trapped in a motorboat, forced to face judgment in a sequence that could best be described as Aster's interpretation of Albert Brooks' "Defending Your Life." The sequence required a great deal of post-production and visual effects work that made Aster appreciate the extensive world building that James Cameron's "Avatar" films have to create from the ground up. For Aster to even mention Cameron shows just how ambitious "Beau is Afraid" really is.