Joaquin Phoenix Fainted While Filming Beau Is Afraid, Ari Aster Reveals

In Aster's third feature, Phoenix plays a man who must go on "an epic odyssey to get home to his mother," and the trailer doesn't really give much more insight into the plot beyond that. The film is described as a "tragicomedy" — which I could argue applies to both of his previous films, "Midsommar" and "Hereditary," as well — but at least one scene was intense enough to cause Phoenix to faint. Funnily enough, the camera wasn't even focused on Phoenix, but on his costar, Patti LuPone, who plays Beau's mother:

"There was a scene that was very intense for Patti and it was a shot that was on Patti, it was not on him and all of a sudden he fell out of frame. I was really pissed 'cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing so I went around the corner and he was collapsed. I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him and people were tending to him and he was allowing it. The point is that he fainted in somebody else's take, he wasn't on camera and he was helping them, he was in it for them to the point where he collapsed. It's very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else's shot."

It sounds like Phoenix is a lot like me when I have a clumsy moment and I refuse to let people help me up because I'm embarrassed to have the coordination of a baby moose, but if he was just lying there and letting people tend to him, that's one gnarly fall. But what could have happened? Could an acting performance — an off-camera one, no less — really be that intense?