Beau Is Afraid Trailer Breakdown: We're Not Sure What's Happening But We're Scared Anyway

All eyes have been fixed on what horror filmmaker Ari Aster might have up his sleeve with "Beau is Afraid," the director's highly anticipated third film that was previously known under the title of "Disappointment Blvd." Even if Aster hadn't set the bar astronomically high with his first two directorial efforts, "Hereditary" and "Midsommar," going so far as to describe the upcoming project as a four-hour long "nightmare comedy" certainly will do the trick. Adding an actor of Joaquin Phoenix's caliber into the mix will always draw attention, for sure, but so too does the added wrinkle of having him portray the eponymous Beau at various different stages of his life. If you're sensing a trend here, it's the idea that there is simply no such thing as "too far" when it comes to an Ari Aster film.

As we saw for ourselves, the recently released trailer for "Beau is Afraid" quite easily proves the truth of those words.

In fact, the footage boasts so much off-the-wall madness that we here at /Film decided that this latest A24 film simply demands the same treatment that is usually afforded to the biggest superhero blockbusters. Frankly, there's a lot going on in this Phoenix/Aster team-up that feels like an unholy union between "The Truman Show" and any given Charlie Kaufman film — and it more than merits an obsessive breakdown of its own. So sit back, relax, and join us on this journey down the rabbit hole as we attempt to figure out just what kind of nightmarish entertainment Aster has in store for us this time around.