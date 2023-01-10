Beau Is Afraid Trailer: Ari Aster Teams Up With Joaquin Phoenix For A Tragicomic Nightmare

Much like Ari Aster's previous films, we don't know a ton about "Beau is Afraid" as of yet. Even with this new footage, it's hard to gauge what the movie is about, but that just makes it all the more intriguing. What we do know, however, is that it will follow the life and troubles of Joaquin Phoenix's character in a terrifyingly hilarious way.

But who else will join Phoenix on this rollercoaster of life? Well, names like Patti LuPone, Parker Posey, Zoe Lister-Jones, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Nathan Lane, Amy Ryan, Michael Gandolfini, Armen Nahapetian, Hayley Squires, and Richard Kind, of course! It's a real who's-who of character actors, and given how Aster helped fuel some of modern horror's best performances thanks to his direction, we could see all of these actors at the top of their game. McKinley Henderson previously described Aster and Phoenix's collaboration as "So simpatico ... their way of working together was like they were really old friends," during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "They could get upset and make up in the span of seconds, it seemed, but the work was always the better for it." What that looks like, we'll have to wait and see.

In addition to directing the film, Aster also wrote "Beau is Afraid." He will further reunite with cinematographer Pawel Pogorzelski for the fourth time on the film — the duo previously worked together on "Hereditary" and "Midsommar," as well as Aster's controversial 2011 short "The Strange Thing About the Johnsons."

"Beau is Afraid" will arrive in theaters on April 21, 2023.