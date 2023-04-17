Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer Teases The Return Of Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Adventure
The sweetest little deer boy in all of the post-apocalyptic U.S. is returning to Netflix this month. "Sweet Tooth," based on the comic series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, debuted in 2021, telling an eerily topical story about humanity in the wake of a deadly pandemic. Around the same time that "The Sick" (also known as the H5G9 virus) emerged, children began to be born as human-animal hybrids. While these children were blamed for the sickness and hunted down by a citizen militia called the Last Men, Gus (Christian Convery) was hidden away from the world by his father (Will Forte), until the day his "Pubba" was killed and Gus wandered out into the world with a new guardian: former militiaman Tommy "Big Man" Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).
When we last saw him at the end of "Sweet Tooth" season 1, Gus and his hybrid animal-children friends had been captured by the sinister General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) to be used in medical experiments. The story also ended on another cliffhanger, when Tommy was shot and left for dead.
Fortunately, the trailer for "Sweet Tooth" season 2 reveals that Tommy is still alive, patched up, and ready to go and get his deer boy back. That is, if Gus doesn't find a way to break out first.
Sweet Tooth season 2 trailer and synopsis
As a deadly new wave of the Sick bears down, Gus (Christian Convery) and a band of fellow hybrids are held prisoner by General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) and the Last Men. Looking to consolidate power by finding a cure, Abbot uses the children as fodder for the experiments of captive Dr. Aditya Singh (Adeel Akhtar), who's racing to save his infected wife Rani (Aliza Vellani). To protect his friends, Gus agrees to help Dr. Singh, beginning a dark journey into his origins and his mother Birdie's (Amy Seimetz) role in the events leading up to The Great Crumble. Outside the Preserve, Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie) and Aimee Eden (Dania Ramirez) team up to break the hybrids free, a partnership that will be tested as Jepperd's secrets come to light. As the revelations of the past threaten the possibility of redemption in the present, Gus and his found family find themselves on a collision course with Abbot and the evil forces that look to wipe them out once and for all.
Sweet Tooth release date and where you can watch it
"Sweet Tooth" season 2 premieres Thursday, April 27, on Netflix, with all eight new episodes dropping at 12:00 a.m. PDT/3:00 a.m. EDT/8:00 a.m. BST.
According to What's On Netflix (which aggregated the information from casting calls and production sheets), the second season of "Sweet Tooth" filmed in New Zealand between January and May 2022. With production gearing up again just one year after season 1 wrapped, star Christian Convery and the other child actors fortunately didn't do too much growing between seasons, and Gus looks as adorable as ever.
Sweet Tooth season 2 cast and crew details
In addition to Christian Convery and Nonso Anozie, there are a number of other returning cast members in "Sweet Tooth" season 2. There's Neil Sandilands as General Abbot, Marlon Williams as his son, Johnny Abbot, Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, and Aliza Vellani as Dr. Singh's wife, Rani.
The cast of adorable animal kids includes Naledi Murray as Wendy, Christopher Cooper Jr. as Teddy Turtle, Navi Narayan as Earl Elephant, Aeon Scott as Anna Rabbit, and Harvey Gui as Max Skunk. Stefania LaVie Owen returns as Becky aka Bear, leader of the Animal Army: a group of regular human kids who adopt animal personas and fight for hybrid rights.
Also fighting for them is Dania Ramirez as Aimee, Wendy's adoptive mother and the founder of the Preserve, which has now been taken over by General Abbot. And Gus may finally be reunited with his mother of sorts: Birdie (Amy Seimetz), the geneticist responsible for creating him, and apparently responsible for unleashing the H5G9 virus on the world as well.
"Sweet Tooth" was developed for television by Jeff Mickle, and is executive produced by Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey through their production company, Team Downey.