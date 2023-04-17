Sweet Tooth Season 2 Trailer Teases The Return Of Netflix's Post-Apocalyptic Adventure

The sweetest little deer boy in all of the post-apocalyptic U.S. is returning to Netflix this month. "Sweet Tooth," based on the comic series of the same name by Jeff Lemire, debuted in 2021, telling an eerily topical story about humanity in the wake of a deadly pandemic. Around the same time that "The Sick" (also known as the H5G9 virus) emerged, children began to be born as human-animal hybrids. While these children were blamed for the sickness and hunted down by a citizen militia called the Last Men, Gus (Christian Convery) was hidden away from the world by his father (Will Forte), until the day his "Pubba" was killed and Gus wandered out into the world with a new guardian: former militiaman Tommy "Big Man" Jepperd (Nonso Anozie).

When we last saw him at the end of "Sweet Tooth" season 1, Gus and his hybrid animal-children friends had been captured by the sinister General Abbot (Neil Sandilands) to be used in medical experiments. The story also ended on another cliffhanger, when Tommy was shot and left for dead.

Fortunately, the trailer for "Sweet Tooth" season 2 reveals that Tommy is still alive, patched up, and ready to go and get his deer boy back. That is, if Gus doesn't find a way to break out first.