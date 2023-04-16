SNL Gives American Girl Dolls The Barbie Movie Trailer Treatment

The people simply can't wait for Greta Gerwig's "Barbie," which recently released its second trailer. On the latest "Saturday Night Live," the cast got in on the fun with a sketch parodying the trailer. Only this time, the doll line being adapted isn't Barbie, but American Girl.

For the uninitiated, American Girl was launched in 1986 by the Pleasant company. Doubling as both plaything and history lesson, each of the doll models comes with a unique name and backstory. They represent a particular point in American history, from the Revolutionary War up to the 20th century. These characters don't just span a wide timeframe, but also social strata and race too. To complement the dolls, a book series (with each character getting six entries) was published too.

Guest host Ana de Armas appears in the sketch as Josefina, a young Mexican girl living in Santa Fe during the American-Spanish War. Also featuring are Molly Kearney (Molly, an Illinois preteen during WW2 with a POW father), Heidi Gardner (Kirsten, an 1800s Swedish immigrant turned pioneer), Chloe Fineman (Samantha, an upper-class orphan in turn of 20th century New York), Sarah Sherman (Kit, who lives in Cincinnati during the Great Depression), and Ego Nwodim (Addy, an escaped slave at the tail end of the Civil War).

In keeping with the "Barbie World" theme of Gerwig's movie, the American Girls are all living together in a single house despite having lived decades or even centuries apart. That causes plenty of problems.