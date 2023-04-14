Clint Eastwood's Final Movie May Be Juror No. 2 With Nicholas Hoult And Toni Collette

Clint Eastwood was already a notable movie star before directing his first film, "Play Misty for Me" in 1971. In 2021, Eastwood helmed his 40th film as a director, the gentle rescue movie "Cry Macho," in which he also starred. Eastwood would be a Hollywood legend even if he had never chosen to get into acting. Perhaps dismaying to the man's many fans, Eastwood recently announced that he will direct one final film before retiring for good. Eastwood's final film will be distributed by Warner Bros., the studio that has handled the director's entire filmography since "Gran Torino" in 2008. Eastwood's retirement is likely due to his age — he will be 93 in May — although one might hear the words of Warner Bros./Discovery CEO David Zaslav ringing in their ears when he was reported to say that he owes no filmmaker any favors and that Eastwood's films all tend to lose money.

According to a recent report in the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood has selected his final film project. It will be called "Juror No. 2," and will star Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette. Hoult will play a juror at a murder trial who, while listening to the case, comes to realize that he might have been the one who caused the victim's death. He will then become torn between confessing his crime or laying blame on the accused. Collette will play the prosecuting attorney. The premise sounds like something straight out of a middle-school short story reading assignment.