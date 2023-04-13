Bill Hader Wasn't Certain Barry Season 4 Would Be The End Of The Series

After three hilarious but harrowing seasons of murder, HBO's pitch-black dramedy "Barry" is sadly reaching the end of its run. The series' titular hitman/amateur actor is finally in jail, an event that feels like it could be the conclusion of any other show. But this is "Barry" we're talking about, and there's one more season to see how far Barry Berkman will descend into his own personal hell. Interestingly, co-creator, director, writer, and star Bill Hader didn't actually make the decision to end the series until plotting out season 4 with the other writers and realizing that there was nowhere else for the story to go.

Hader, alongside co-creator Alec Berg, didn't map out the four-season run from the very beginning. Rather, the pair revised script plans multiple times, a remarkable feat considering how tightly interwoven the series is. According to Variety, Hader and Berg wrote season 4 during the pandemic lockdown in 2020 before filming had even begun on season 3, then went back and revised season 3. That was before the two decided to finally end the series while returning to work on the fourth season.