Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Trailer: The Classic Film Series Is Now Animated On Max

A whole new generation is about to learn the fundamental rules of taking care of a Mogwai, like not getting them wet, keeping them away from bright lights, and most importantly, never ever feed them after midnight. Joe Dante's original 1984 live-action Christmas horror comedy is largely considered to be the pinnacle of films to bridge the gap between family-friendly spooky fare and certifiable adult scares, and was instrumental in the development of the PG-13 rating. The success of "Gremlins" spawned a merchandising empire, a truly bonkers anti-sequel filled with the weirdest assortment of cameos ever put to screen, and is responsible for multiple generations of horror fans naming their pets "Gizmo." Now, the beloved IP is getting the animation treatment, with the new prequel series "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," coming this spring.

/Film's own Rafael Motamayor saw a preview of the series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last summer and said the series is "the best prequel we could have hoped for," which is some seriously high praise. Set in 1920s Shanghai, the series centers on a 10-year-old boy named Sam Wing (Isaac Wang), who eventually grows up to be the shop owner in the original film where Rand Peltzer buys Gizmo the Mogwai (voiced by A.J. LoCascio, taking over from Howie Mandel) for his son, Billy. Sam and Gizmo adventure across China, frequently crossing paths with creatures of Chinese folklore and dodging evil gremlins and greedy industrialists. After all, the real monsters in horror movies are usually terrible humans all along.

During the Warner Bros. Discovery presentation announcing their new, upcoming Max streaming service, the studio provided a brand-new trailer giving a better look at the new series. Check it out below.