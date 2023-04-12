Gremlins: Secrets Of The Mogwai Trailer: The Classic Film Series Is Now Animated On Max
A whole new generation is about to learn the fundamental rules of taking care of a Mogwai, like not getting them wet, keeping them away from bright lights, and most importantly, never ever feed them after midnight. Joe Dante's original 1984 live-action Christmas horror comedy is largely considered to be the pinnacle of films to bridge the gap between family-friendly spooky fare and certifiable adult scares, and was instrumental in the development of the PG-13 rating. The success of "Gremlins" spawned a merchandising empire, a truly bonkers anti-sequel filled with the weirdest assortment of cameos ever put to screen, and is responsible for multiple generations of horror fans naming their pets "Gizmo." Now, the beloved IP is getting the animation treatment, with the new prequel series "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai," coming this spring.
/Film's own Rafael Motamayor saw a preview of the series at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival last summer and said the series is "the best prequel we could have hoped for," which is some seriously high praise. Set in 1920s Shanghai, the series centers on a 10-year-old boy named Sam Wing (Isaac Wang), who eventually grows up to be the shop owner in the original film where Rand Peltzer buys Gizmo the Mogwai (voiced by A.J. LoCascio, taking over from Howie Mandel) for his son, Billy. Sam and Gizmo adventure across China, frequently crossing paths with creatures of Chinese folklore and dodging evil gremlins and greedy industrialists. After all, the real monsters in horror movies are usually terrible humans all along.
During the Warner Bros. Discovery presentation announcing their new, upcoming Max streaming service, the studio provided a brand-new trailer giving a better look at the new series. Check it out below.
Watch the Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai trailer here
Developed by Tze Chun ("Gotham," "Little America"), "Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" has a ridiculously stacked voice cast. Ming-Na Wen ("Mulan," "The Mandalorian"), BD Wong ("Law & Order: SVU," "Jurassic World"), Matthew Rhys ("Perry Mason," "The Americans"), and James Hong (HE'S JAMES HONG) lead the cast alongside Wang and LoCascio, but the guest voices are just as impressive. Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, and Bowen Yang have all been announced, in addition to Zach Galligan, reprising his role as Billy Peltzer from the live-action films.
Admittedly, the series' animation isn't my cup of tea (the characters move with too much fluidity for their scrappy style, in my opinion), but based on what Motamayor saw at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival screening, he said the series "captures the spirit of Joe Dante's classic." At the end of the day, that's all any fan of the series should want. This is a new Gizmo for a new generation, and if it inspires a newfound love of the original films, I consider that a success.
"Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai" heads to Max on May 23, 2023.