Make Your Own Guardians Of The Galaxy Treats With The New Hello Fresh Snack Adventure Box
We're less than a month away from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" reaching into our chests and pulling out our hearts with one last ride for our favorite ragtag cosmic criminals turned superheroes. There will undoubtedly be fun to had, but we're expecting plenty of tears coming out of our faces, too. But before we get to the heartbreak, let's use some good old-fashioned food therapy to ease our pain.
Hello Fresh, the meal kit delivery service, has announced a limited edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit that will allow fans to create two official treats straight from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" universe. For your snacking pleasure, you can make your own Zarg Nut Bites, which have appeared in the previous "Guardians" movies. And to wash it down, you'll be able to mix up some Mango Milky Fizz, which can be spotted in the most recent trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." This sounds just as awesome as the "Elf" spaghetti kit that Hello Fresh released before the holidays last year.
Find out how you can get your hands on the Guardians Snack Adventure kit from Hello Fresh below!
Snack time, a-holes!
Here's a breakdown of the two "Guardians of the Galaxy" treats you'll be able to make at home:
-
Zarg Nut Bites – Crushed pretzels, salted cashews, sweet Thai chili sauce, and chocolate chips come together for a salty, crunchy snack with a bit of sweet heat, made famous by the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise.
-
Mango Milky Fizz – Soon to make its debut in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," this otherworldly drink features apricot jam, coconut milk, seltzer, and mango bits for bubbly and subtly sweet drink. Pairs nicely with Zarg Nut Bites.
Each Guardians Snack Adventure also includes collectible milk cartons you see above, adorned with cosmic designs straight out of Knowhere, as well as a little branded jar for holding snacks of your own.
The good news is you don't even have to be a Hello Fresh subscriber to grab a box. They'll be available to anyone who wants to buy one starting on Monday, April 17 at 12 pm ET right here at HelloFreshAdventure.com. Only a limited quantity will be available, but if you miss out, you can try again with additional kits being made available on April 24 and May 1 at 12 pm ET.
Hello Fresh was kind enough to send over the Guardians Snack Adventure kit in advance of its release, and I can tell you that these recipes will make you feel like you're enjoying some galactic treats straight from Disney's Avengers Campus. The Mango Milky Fizz is fruity, creamy, and just bubbly enough for a cool, cosmic concoction. Meanwhile, the Zarg Nut Bites are a delicious blend of salty, sweet, and a very subtle amount of heat. Personally, as someone who isn't super adventurous with their food flavors, I was surprised to see how tasty sweet Thai chili sauce is when blended with peanut butter and chocolate. Plus, both recipes are super easy to make!
Even more Guardians delciousness
Along with the Guardians Adventure Snack kit, Hello Fresh will also be offering recipes inspired by the Guardians of the Galaxy themselves. They'll be releasing two new recipes each week for three weeks, and they're available now for Hello Fresh customers. Check them out:
-
Star-Lord's Terran-Style St. Louis Sandwich with Sliced Dill Pickle and Potato Rounds
-
Drax's "Destroyed" Thai Chili Coconut Smash Patties with Coconut Lime Rice and Roasted Green Beans
-
Nebula's Galactic Beef Melts with Blue Corn Chips
-
Groot's Galaxy Greens Ricotta Ravioli with Lemony Zucchini and Toasted Panko & Parsley
-
Rocket's Fire-Blasted Vegan Coconut Curry Soup with Tomatoes & Cauliflower
-
Mantis' Crispy Orloni-Style Tilapia Tacos with Chipotle Mayo, Cilantro Cabbage Slaw, Pickled Jalapeños, & Radishes