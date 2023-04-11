Make Your Own Guardians Of The Galaxy Treats With The New Hello Fresh Snack Adventure Box

We're less than a month away from Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" reaching into our chests and pulling out our hearts with one last ride for our favorite ragtag cosmic criminals turned superheroes. There will undoubtedly be fun to had, but we're expecting plenty of tears coming out of our faces, too. But before we get to the heartbreak, let's use some good old-fashioned food therapy to ease our pain.

Hello Fresh, the meal kit delivery service, has announced a limited edition Guardians Snack Adventure kit that will allow fans to create two official treats straight from the "Guardians of the Galaxy" universe. For your snacking pleasure, you can make your own Zarg Nut Bites, which have appeared in the previous "Guardians" movies. And to wash it down, you'll be able to mix up some Mango Milky Fizz, which can be spotted in the most recent trailer for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." This sounds just as awesome as the "Elf" spaghetti kit that Hello Fresh released before the holidays last year.

Find out how you can get your hands on the Guardians Snack Adventure kit from Hello Fresh below!