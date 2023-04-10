Cool Stuff: The Super Mario Bros. Movie Soundtrack Powers Up On Vinyl, Cassette, And CD

After conquering the worldwide box office this weekend, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" could now conquer your music library. That's because the record-breaking film's soundtrack is about to become available on CD, vinyl, and even cassette in addition to streaming. Novelty company iam8bit recently announced their releases, which also include a seven-inch vinyl featuring the songs "Peaches" and "Mario Brothers Rap." Needless to say, these are going to be one big get for "Mario" fans.

"'The Super Mario Bros. Movie' soundtrack is an epic in its own right, delivering swelling, grand orchestral themes," wrote iam8bit in a statement. "iam8bit is so, so indescribably pumped to partner with our pals at Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures to mint this coin-collecting, kart-racing smash hit-in-the-making score, from the feature film, on wax, for your collection."

The vinyl pressings of "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" score, which was done by composer Brian Taylor, are expected to come in two different versions. One set will include red and green vinyls, obviously signaling the titular brothers, while another exclusive to iam8bit will have Princess Peach's signature pink and yellow. Almost all of these releases will also have covers featuring the film's main poster, sans the single vinyl, as the artwork has not been finalized for it.