Denis Lawson Is Returning To Voice Wedge Antilles In Aardman's Star Wars Visions Short

Out of all the studios announced to be working on Volume 2 of the animated anthology series, "Star Wars: Visions," it's Aardman Animation's involvement that's got me the most intrigued. The "Wallace & Gromit," "Shaun the Sheep," and "Chicken Run" stop-motion powerhouse's various idiosyncratic settings and toothy-mouthed characters aren't as far removed from the galaxy far, far away as you might imagine, either.

Speaking at the "Visions" panels at "Star Wars" Celebration 2023 in London, England, the team behind Aardman's "Visions" short, title "I Am Your Mother," noted that stop-motion has a long history in "Star Wars." Industrial Light & Magic visual effects legend Phil Tippett famously used never-before-seen VFX to make the stop-motion tauntauns and AT-ATs more convincing for the Hoth sequences in "The Empire Strikes Back." Magdalena Osinska, the director of "I Am Your Mother," referred to Aardman and "Star Wars" as a "perfect marriage" for this reason.

Osinska's short, as its title suggests, is a direct response to the legendary twist from "Empire," wherein Luke learns the truth about Darth Vader's identity. The short centers around a Twi'lek mother-daughter relationship, partly because father-son dynamics have already been heavily explored in "Star Wars," Osinska pointed out. She described it as not just a more positive spin on the Luke and Vader story, but also "a love letter to all the mothers, because quite often they're overlooked in films, and I think they are the real superheroes."

However, while most of the short's characters will be brand-new to the "Star Wars" universe, there will be at least one familiar face (or rather voice) — that of famed Rebel Wedge Antilles, with Denis Lawson once again returning to play the character (this time in stop-motion animated form).