Michael Lerner, Oscar-Nominated Actor Known For Barton Fink And X-Men: Days Of Future Past, Dead At 81

Character actor Michael Lerner, known for his Oscar-nominated role in Joel and Ethan Coen's "Barton Fink," has died at the age of 81. Lerner passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023. His nephew, "The Goldbergs" star Sam Lerner, confirmed the news in an Instagram post the following day (via Variety).

Michael Lerner was born in Brooklyn, New York, on June 22, 1941. In the 1960s, he appeared on sitcoms like "The Brady Bunch" and "The Doris Day Show" and studied at San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre before landing his first film role in "Alex in Wonderland" in 1970. In the decade that followed, Lerner would continue juggling movies, TV shows, and TV movies, making a number of guest appearances on shows like "Ironside," "The Bob Newhart Show," "M*A*S*H," "The Odd Couple," "Starsky and Hutch," "The Rockford Files," "Kojak," and "Wonder Woman."

In the 1980s, Lerner costarred in "The Postman Always Rings Twice" and had his first go at a couple of studio executive roles, playing real-life movie moguls Jack Warner and Harry Cohn in "Moviola: This Year's Blonde" and "Rita Hayworth: The Love Goddess," respectively.

This prepared Lerner for his role in "Barton Fink," where he played fast-talking studio mogul Jack Lipnick, who welcomed John Turturro's eponymous playwright-turned-screenwriter to Hollywood with the words, "The writer is king at Capitol Pictures!" His character commissions Fink to write a wrestling movie and later offers poolside moral support, only to dismiss the resulting script as a "fruity movie about suffering" — a nod to the Coens' own idiosyncratic struggle with writers' block in the film.