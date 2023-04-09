The Cast Of Obi-Wan Kenobi Reveal Their Favorite Moments From The Show

When series (and panel) standout Vivien Lyra Blair — you played young Leia on the show — had to pick a scene, she chose the moment where Obi-Wan and Leia are in a speeder and she confronts the old Jedi and asks about her family and even if he is her real father. Initially, Obi-Wan deflects the question, but then he opens up and reveals he doesn't remember much about his own family, but wishes he did.

"I think that day was when I really felt the character, I felt Leia, and I understood her," she said. "I understood how badly she wants to know. Not even because she wants her own family, she just wants to know, and I understand that feeling. I never like being in the dark and you never know when you're going to run into something [...] and she's very intelligent, she's picked up on the fact that it has something to do with her family."

"The way she looks at him" she continued. "She needs to know what he knows, because her whole life she's been trying to find her father and her mother and understanding who they were and if they're still alive and what they're doing."

Ewan McGregor also chimed in, explaining the importance of the scene. "There's an honesty between them that develops, and they start really speaking to each other," he said. "He stops thinking of her as a child he has to look after because she is so capable." He also praised Blair's performance, saying "it's really amazing watching you up on the screen, it's really proper good acting!"