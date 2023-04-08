The Super Mario Bros. Movie Breaks Video Game Movie Records With $195 Million Box Office Debut

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is also expected to do massive numbers at the worldwide box office. While exact numbers are unclear as of this writing, Deadline reports that it could reach around $368 million. While certainly major news in its own right, the implications for this estimate are on a whole other level. If this estimate turns out to be accurate, then "Super Mario Bros." could turn in the highest-grossing animated movie global weekend of all time. The Deadline report also claims this number could surpass the worldwide opening of the huge box office hit "Frozen II" by around ten million. As stated, it is currently too early to call this record just yet, but it certainly isn't implausible.

Much of the film's box office success could come in the form of international markets. Sure, the domestic numbers are certainly looking to be impressive, but animated movies often receive significant monetary boosts overseas. Japan, in particular, has risen as a key international market, and with the gaming franchise originating in Japan, it's expected to perform extremely well over there. However, as we previously said, concrete international numbers are still unknown, so it could be a while before this is proven for certain.

Needless to say, this is absolutely major not just for video game movies, but the animated medium as a whole. The message that these tallies send is clear — the interest in animated films, particularly those based on video games that appropriately translate the source material to the screen, is very much present.