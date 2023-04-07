Tony Gilroy Says Andor Season 2 Will Follow 'All The Heartbreak And All The Triumph' Of A Growing Rebellion

Star Wars Celebration is going down right now in the U.K., and that means we're learning a lot about the future of the franchise on both the big and small screen. While "Andor" creator Tony Gilroy did his best to not give too much away about the show's second season, which is filming right now, he did give us a little something to chew on during an interview on the Celebration stage after the show's panel at the convention.

Speaking alongside the show's star Diego Luna, Gilroy offered a broad overview of what to expect from "Andor" season 2, which is due to arrive on Disney+ in 2024. Firstly, he spoke to the fact that the second season will take place over the course of four years, which will see the Rebellion greatly expand – and that's going to bring with it major complications