How Did Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Land That (Literally) Little Cameo From A Big Star?

By the time Cooper signed on to cameo in the scene, "Game Night" duo Goldstein and Daley had already all but finished the $150 million blockbuster. Hence, the actor was able to see a cut of it. So they filmed Cooper's part well after the fact and inserted it in later. "We'd shot everything. I read the Michelle part with him," Daley explained. "I think because we were shrinking him down to be a halfling, three-foot tall man, it was easy enough to recreate, do the blue screens behind him," Goldstein added. Daley then went into the specifics of how they got it done:

"We rebuilt the chair, which was massive. Then I acclimated myself to Holga's performance. We didn't want to change too many takes on her side, because we're really happy with how she played it. But we also wanted there to be some chemistry and rapport between them. And so it was Bradley's idea that I'd read with him for old times sake. So that's what I did.

Originally, an unnamed director filmed the cameo in question. However, Goldstein and Daley declined to name names in this particular interview, though they were complimentary. "He did so well," Goldstein said, with Daley adding, "I don't want to embarrass him. He gave an amazing performance. He was really good and nuanced. But there was always, in the back of our mind, this lingering desire to bring in that sort of dream casting."

"Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is in theaters now.