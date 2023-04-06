Silo Trailer: Rebecca Ferguson Uncovers A Dystopian Conspiracy In Apple's New Sci-Fi Series

It's a dystopian tale as old as time: in the post-apocalyptic future, Earth's populace is controlled by an authoritarian leadership that imposes a series of rigid rules that purport to protect them from an inhospitable, perhaps uninhabitable outside world. We've seen many iterations of this, from the hedonistic society of "Logan's Run" to the ramshackle hell of "12 Monkeys." It's an evergreen concept, one that responds to the fears of humans as we barrel forward with blithe disregard to our seemingly inevitable doom.

Hugh Howey's "Silo" series of novels is a fairly familiar take on this premise. In his first installment, which became a self-publishing phenomenon via Amazon's Kindle Direct Publishing imprint in 2012, we're introduced to a society that exists 144 stories beneath the Earth's surface. While its denizens are being housed for their own protection from the toxic world above, every now and then some curious individual asks to go topside. They never return, and are presumed dead.

20th Century Fox and Scott Free acquired the film rights to "Silo" in 2012, but the project's development stalled when the studio was gobbled up by Disney. A decade later, the books are getting the live-action series treatment from Apple TV+ and "Justified" creator Graham Yost. They've assembled a heckuva cast in Rebecca Ferguson, David Oyelowo, Rashida Jones, Harriet Walter, Common and Tim Robbins. The official trailer just dropped, and it looks... well, let's watch together.