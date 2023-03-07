Silo Trailer: Rebecca Ferguson Leads A Star-Studded Adaptation Of The Dystopian Bestseller

Apple TV+ has assembled a star-studded cast for its new post-apocalyptic sci-fi series, "Silo," based on the bestselling book series of the same name by Hugh Howey. Set to premiere this May, "Silo" has now released its first trailer, where you can see heavyweight talents like Rebecca Ferguson ("Dune," "Mission: Impossible – Fallout"), Tim Robbins ("The Shawshank Redemption," "Mystic River"), rapper Common ("John Wick: Chapter 2"), Rashida Jones ("Parks and Recreation"), and David Oyelowo ("Selma," "Chaos Walking").

Back in 2021 when "Silo" was still finding its cast, the series — which hails from "Justified" showrunner Graham Yost and Oscar-nominated director Morten Tyldum ("The Imitation Game") — was going by a different title, "Wool." That's the name of Howey's first book, collecting his first short story, "Wool," and four follow-up novellas. Howey has since written two more novels, "Shift" and "Dust," and is currently working on an unnamed fourth.

"Silo" is not only the name of Howey's book series but it also gives a better idea of where the TV show is set: namely, a giant silo, which extends hundreds of stories below ground. This is where "men and women live in a society full of regulations they believe are meant to protect them," according to the description of the series provided by Apple TV+.