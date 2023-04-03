Fatal Attraction Trailer: Lizzy Caplan Is Not Going To Be Ignored In The TV Remake Of The Classic Film

Through the 1980s and '90s, cinema lovers were treated to a string of erotic thrillers, a genre that has sadly gone mostly by the wayside since the late 2000s. From Lawrence Kasdan's "Body Heat" to Paul Verhoeven's "Basic Instinct" to Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut," these explorations of sex, fear, and power have made for some truly crackerjack pictures that can satisfy people's intellectual and prurient desires.

If you were to choose one movie from that era to hold up as the prototypical erotic thriller, I think nine out of ten people would select 1987's "Fatal Attraction," starring Michael Douglas and Glen Close and directed by the genre's great master Adrian Lyne. This tale of a married man having an affair with a woman who is ... clingy ... still plays like a rip-roaring roller coaster 36 years after its release, and for many people, this is the film where Close should have won her ever-elusive Academy Award.

Because no film can escape becoming just intellectual property, "Fatal Attraction" has been remade into a limited series for Paramount+ that is set to premiere on April 30, 2023, and there's a new trailer for you all to enjoy. Taking up the mantle from Glen Close in the Alex Forrest role is the great Lizzy Caplan, playing opposite "Dawsons Creek" and "The Affair" star Joshua Jackson in the Dan Gallagher role originated by Michael Douglas. Will this be another remake that gets lost in our collective memory, or will this new "Fatal Attraction" be as splashy and exciting as the original? We'll just have to see.