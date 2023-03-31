Bill Skarsgård Won't Return As Pennywise For It Prequel Series, But This Could Be A Good Thing

I hate to be the one to inform you of this, but Bill Skarsgård has revealed he will not be returning to the role of Pennywise for the upcoming "It" prequel series, "Welcome to Derry."

"Yeah, we'll see what they come up with and what they do with it. As of now, I'm not currently involved with it," the actor explained during an interview with Jake's Takes. "If someone else gets to do it, my advice would be: Do it your own. Make it your own. Have fun with it. What I found pleasurable about that character is how abstract he was."

Is this a super sad but understandable choice for Skarsgård, considering the actor shouldn't be unfairly imprisoned by his most famous character? Most rational folks would say yes here, and I definitely agree. Skarsgård is a great performer, and it obviously wouldn't be doing his skills justice to force him into Pennywise servitude forevermore just because he did a good job in the role. We didn't do it to Tim Curry, either, so we probably shouldn't do it to him. He made his mark on the character and his portrayal will always be remembered for being a worthy successor to Curry's version — and who knows, maybe one day, perhaps he'll give the Stephen King villain another spin.

That being said, is this turn of events actually a good thing, given that it builds upon the ever-shifting nature of Pennywise's illusive persona? Majorly. After all, that's Pennywise's whole game. The entity is a shape-shifter by nature, and his ability to tap into the specificity of his victims makes him scarier than most. It stands to reason that giving him a whole different physicality in the form of a new actor will only serve that concept further.